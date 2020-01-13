Star Convention Center in Thailand under new management

The Star Convention Hotel will be rebranded to Novotel Rayong Star Convention Centre in 2020. Located in the city centre of Rayong province, the hotel will undergo a major renovation of its public areas, dining outlets and 235 guestrooms in the first phase followed by another 336 guest-rooms in the second phase over the next two years. Accor has signed an agreement to manage the 571-room Star Convention Centre in Thailand. “We’re very excited to have the Star Convention Hotel join the Accor network and to grow our portfolio in a city like Rayong. We believe that the Eastern Seaboard, including provinces like