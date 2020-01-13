Volcanic Tsunami Warning: Manila airport closed
Manila‘s Ninoy Aquino International Airport is closed until further notice. The largest airport in the Philippines closed Sunday night at 6.30 pm after a dramatic explosion of the Philippines’ second-most active volcano on Sunday has prompted warnings of a possible “volcanic tsunami” and required tens of thousands of people to be evacuated.
Approximately 5 percent of tsunamis are formed from volcanoes and approximately 16.9 percent of volcanic fatalities occur from tsunamis.
A volcanic tsunami may be imminent in the Philippines,
The temporary closure of the Manila Airport is based on official announcements from the airport authority and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.
The following arriving PAL flights have been diverted to Clark:
PR 721 London – Manila
PR 421 Haneda – Manila
PR 331 Xiamen – Manila
Philippine Airlines canceled the following flights, for the safety of airline passengers.
CANCELLED INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS
PR 100 Manila – Honolulu
PR 101 Honolulu – Manila
PR 104 Manila – San Francisco
PR 105 San Francisco – Manila
PR 110 Manila – Guam
PR 116 Manila – Vancouver
PR 117 Vancouver – Manila
PR 114 Manila – San Francisco
PR 115 San Francisco – Manila
PR 102 Manila – Los Angeles
PR 103 Los Angeles – Manila
PR 126 Manila – JFK New York
PR 469 Seoul Incheon – Manila
PR 419 Busan – Manila
PR 737 Bangkok – Manila
PR 307 Hong Kong – Manila
PR 310 Manila – Hong Kong
PR 311 Hong Kong – Manila
PR 312 Manila – Hong Kong
PR 424 Manila – Tokyo Haneda
PR 509 Manila – Singapore
PR 512 Singapore – Manila
PR 732 Manila – Bangkok
PR 360 Manila – Beijing
PR 595 Manila – Hanoi
PR 537 Manila – Denpasar Bali
PR 733 Bangkok – Manila
PR 529 Manila – Kuala Lumpur
PR 535 Manila – Jakarta
PR 895 Taipei – Manila
CANCELLED DOMESTIC FLIGHTS
PR 2136 Bacolod – Manila
PR 2137 Manila – Bacolod
PR 2138 Bacolod – Manila
PR 2818 Davao – Manila
PR 2823 Manila – Davao
PR 2824 Davao – Manila
PR 2788 Puerto Princesa – Manila
PR 2529 Manila – Cagayan de Oro
PR 2530 Cagayan de Oro – Manila
PR 2146 Iloilo – Manila
PR 2825 Manila – Davao
PR 2808 Davao – Manila
PR 2198 Manila – Laoag
PR 2199 Laoag – Manila
PR 2988 Tacloban – Manila
PR 2819 Manila – Davao
PR 2820 Davao – Manila
PR 2147 Manila – Iloilo
PR 2148 Iloilo – Manila
PR 2860 Cebu – Manila
PR 2863 Manila – Cebu
PR 2864 Cebu – Manila
PR 2880 Cebu – Manila
If you are an affected passenger with a confirmed booking, you have the option to rebook or refund your ticket within 30 days from your original flight date with rebooking and refunding service fees waived. (Fare difference charges will be waived provided that rebooking is on the same cabin class.)
A tsunami is a huge sea wave, or also known as a seismic sea-wave. They are very tall and height and have extreme power. A tsunami is formed when there is ground uplift and quickly following a drop. From this, the water column is pushed up above the average sea level. Volcanic tsunamis can result from violent submarine explosions.
They can also be caused by caldera collapses, tectonic movement from volcanic activity, flank failure into a water source or pyroclastic flow discharge into the sea. As the wave is formed, it moves in a vertical direction and gains great speeds in deeper waters and can reach speeds as fast as 650 mph. In shallow water, it can still be as fast as 200mph. They travel over the continental shelf and crash into the land. This power doesn’t decrease when they hit land though, there is an extreme amount of energy when the water travels back towards its source.
A dramatic explosion of the Philippines’ second-most active volcano on Sunday has prompted warnings of a possible “volcanic tsunami” and required tens of thousands of people to be evacuated.
“If you’re trying to escape the country, I’d suggest going here in the Philippines, but all flights have been suspended due to Taal Volcano‘s recent activity”, a tourist tweeted.
In the early hours of Monday weak lava began flowing out of Taal volcano- located some 70km (45 miles) south of the capital Manila.
It comes after it emitted a huge plume of ash triggering the evacuation of some 8,000 people from the area. Taal is the Philippines’ second most active volcano.
It is one of the world’s smallest volcanoes and has recorded at least 34 eruptions in the past 450 years.
Taal volcano entered a period of intense unrest… that progressed into magmatic eruption at 02:49 to 04:28… this is characterized by weak lava fountaining accompanied by thunder and flashes of lightning,” The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said in a statement.
Ash fell on several areas nearby with residents and visitors advised to wear protective masks.