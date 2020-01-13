Volcanic Tsunami Warning: Manila airport closed

Manila‘s Ninoy Aquino International Airport is closed until further notice. The largest airport in the Philippines closed Sunday night at 6.30 pm after a dramatic explosion of the Philippines’ second-most active volcano on Sunday has prompted warnings of a possible “volcanic tsunami” and required tens of thousands of people to be evacuated.

Approximately 5 percent of tsunamis are formed from volcanoes and approximately 16.9 percent of volcanic fatalities occur from tsunamis.

A volcanic tsunami may be imminent in the Philippines,

The temporary closure of the Manila Airport is based on official announcements from the airport authority and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

The following arriving PAL flights have been diverted to Clark:

PR 721 London – Manila

PR 421 Haneda – Manila

PR 331 Xiamen – Manila

Philippine Airlines canceled the following flights, for the safety of airline passengers.

CANCELLED INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS

Jan 12, 2020

PR 100 Manila – Honolulu

PR 101 Honolulu – Manila

PR 104 Manila – San Francisco

PR 105 San Francisco – Manila

PR 110 Manila – Guam

PR 116 Manila – Vancouver

PR 117 Vancouver – Manila

PR 114 Manila – San Francisco

PR 115 San Francisco – Manila

PR 102 Manila – Los Angeles

PR 103 Los Angeles – Manila

PR 126 Manila – JFK New York

PR 469 Seoul Incheon – Manila

PR 419 Busan – Manila

PR 737 Bangkok – Manila

PR 307 Hong Kong – Manila

PR 310 Manila – Hong Kong

PR 311 Hong Kong – Manila

PR 312 Manila – Hong Kong

PR 424 Manila – Tokyo Haneda

PR 509 Manila – Singapore

PR 512 Singapore – Manila

PR 732 Manila – Bangkok

PR 360 Manila – Beijing

PR 595 Manila – Hanoi

PR 537 Manila – Denpasar Bali

PR 733 Bangkok – Manila

PR 529 Manila – Kuala Lumpur

PR 535 Manila – Jakarta

PR 895 Taipei – Manila

CANCELLED DOMESTIC FLIGHTS

Jan 12, 2020

PR 2136 Bacolod – Manila

PR 2137 Manila – Bacolod

PR 2138 Bacolod – Manila

PR 2818 Davao – Manila

PR 2823 Manila – Davao

PR 2824 Davao – Manila

PR 2788 Puerto Princesa – Manila

PR 2529 Manila – Cagayan de Oro

PR 2530 Cagayan de Oro – Manila

PR 2146 Iloilo – Manila

PR 2825 Manila – Davao

PR 2808 Davao – Manila

PR 2198 Manila – Laoag

PR 2199 Laoag – Manila

PR 2988 Tacloban – Manila

PR 2819 Manila – Davao

PR 2820 Davao – Manila

PR 2147 Manila – Iloilo

PR 2148 Iloilo – Manila

PR 2860 Cebu – Manila

PR 2863 Manila – Cebu

PR 2864 Cebu – Manila

PR 2880 Cebu – Manila

If you are an affected passenger with a confirmed booking, you have the option to rebook or refund your ticket within 30 days from your original flight date with rebooking and refunding service fees waived. (Fare difference charges will be waived provided that rebooking is on the same cabin class.)

A tsunami is a huge sea wave, or also known as a seismic sea-wave. They are very tall and height and have extreme power. A tsunami is formed when there is ground uplift and quickly following a drop. From this, the water column is pushed up above the average sea level. Volcanic tsunamis can result from violent submarine explosions.

They can also be caused by caldera collapses, tectonic movement from volcanic activity, flank failure into a water source or pyroclastic flow discharge into the sea. As the wave is formed, it moves in a vertical direction and gains great speeds in deeper waters and can reach speeds as fast as 650 mph. In shallow water, it can still be as fast as 200mph. They travel over the continental shelf and crash into the land. This power doesn’t decrease when they hit land though, there is an extreme amount of energy when the water travels back towards its source.

A dramatic explosion of the Philippines’ second-most active volcano on Sunday has prompted warnings of a possible “volcanic tsunami” and required tens of thousands of people to be evacuated.

“If you’re trying to escape the country, I’d suggest going here in the Philippines, but all flights have been suspended due to Taal Volcano‘s recent activity”, a tourist tweeted.

In the early hours of Monday weak lava began flowing out of Taal volcano- located some 70km (45 miles) south of the capital Manila.

It comes after it emitted a huge plume of ash triggering the evacuation of some 8,000 people from the area. Taal is the Philippines’ second most active volcano.

It is one of the world’s smallest volcanoes and has recorded at least 34 eruptions in the past 450 years.

Taal volcano entered a period of intense unrest… that progressed into magmatic eruption at 02:49 to 04:28… this is characterized by weak lava fountaining accompanied by thunder and flashes of lightning,” The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said in a statement.

Ash fell on several areas nearby with residents and visitors advised to wear protective masks.