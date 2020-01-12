Cruising to Jamaica? Visitors should get ready for an extra safe experience

Tourism is an important export industry for Jamaica. It explains why the country has been putting substantial resources in keeping the country to be a welcoming and safe holiday destination for visitors. Jamaica took a lead on a global scene when it started the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Center.

The man who has been working hard to keep Jamaica safe is the Hon. Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett.

In anticipation of the first cruise vessel arrival in Port Royal, which is expected to arrive at the end of the month, the tourism minister ‘may make regulations to create measures and methods to be adopted in improving the basis of the tourist industry in Jamaica and in controlling and eliminating undesirable factors that may affect it.

Port Royal is Jamaica’s gateway for cruise tourism and a village located at the end of the Palisadoes at the mouth of Kingston Harbour, in southeastern Jamaica. Founded in 1518 by the Spanish, it was once the largest city in the Caribbean, functioning as the center of shipping and commerce in the Caribbean Sea by the latter half of the 17th century.

One of the oldest and most historic regions of the country, Port Royal has maintained much of its independence. Port Royal is a virtual archaeological gold mine, filled with pieces of history that tell of everyday life in the earliest days of English occupation. Port Royal is also home to the Archaeological Division.

Bartlett wants to add an extra tourism safety layer there. He will be putting measures in place and to declare Port Royal as a prescribed area under the Jamaica Tourist Board Act (JTB), a move aimed at ensuring a safe and hassle-free environment for tourists as it would allow police additional remit to handle harassers.

The announcement follows a meeting with government officials, representatives from the Port Authority of Jamaica, Urban Development Corporation, the security forces and other stakeholders regarding the development of Port Royal, at Jamaica House in St Andrew, last week.

During the discussions, the prime minister declared that preventative measures would be implemented to tackle potential harassment and security issues at Port Royal, where a cruise port terminal is being developed.

The designation of prescribed areas also regulates the activities and conduct of persons. This specifically controls the ‘soliciting for any prescribed purpose in those areas; or who, having no fixed place of business in those areas or whose business activities are not carried out pursuant to any license granted for that purpose under the provisions of any other enactment, offer goods or services to members of the public in those areas’.

It can also affect the licensing of such categories of persons employed in tourist accommodation or tourism enterprises, as may be prescribed.