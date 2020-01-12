Whale Shark Season in Mafia Island

Visitors to Mafia Island are enjoying a fantastic whale shark season with daily sightings of multiple whale sharks offering excellent snorkeling excursions with these amazing creatures. The whale sharks (Rhincodon typus) are feeding close inshore near Kilindoni, the island's main town in the months September to March each year. A managed visitor program permits only licensed boat operators and controls visitor behavior to ensure no physical contact with the sharks. The whale shark is a slow-moving, filter-feeding carpet shark and the largest known extant fish species. The largest confirmed individual had a length o