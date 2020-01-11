International Hospitality Association Names New Italy President

During the 45th International Congress in London, Danilo Guerrini was elected President of the Italy delegation of Relais & Châteaux, the association that brings together over 580 charming hotels and gourmet restaurants in 60 countries on 5 continents. Relais & Châteaux is an association of individually owned and operated luxury hotels and restaurants.

With twenty years of experience gained at the helm of important hotels in Italy and abroad, since 2015 Danilo Guerrini has been the Director and Maître de Maison of Relais & Châteaux Hotel Borgo San Felice in Castelnuovo Berardenga (Siena), owned by the Allianz Spa Group, which joined be part of the Italian collection of Relais & Châteaux in 1992.

In his new role as President, Guerrini will represent the Italian Houses within the Board of Directors, the governing body of the association led by the International President of Relais & Châteaux Philippe Gombert and composed by the 20 local Presidents and by the 8 members of the Executive Committee.

It will have the task of guiding the development of the Italian delegation; validating the annual action plan; coordinating with management the development of the services offered to the associates in the sales, HR, and marketing fields; and above all to inspire the other associates to be an active part of a change movement, applying more ethical and sustainable choices towards their territory, the environment, and people in their homes.

“I sincerely thank everyone for the support and trust you have given me. To cover this position leads me, even more, to want to achieve the objectives of growth and change that our association has set itself. For me, Relais & Châteaux is not just one of the most prestigious international associations in the world in the hospitality sector, is a family of friends and professionals with great ideas and a vision of the world full of values and progress.

“To be part of this philosophy as a Maître de Maison of Relais & Châteaux Hotel Borgo San Felice and, as of today, as President of the Italian delegation, it is a great pride and a compelling challenge for me,” said Guerrini on the sidelines of the appointment.