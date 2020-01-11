Loong Air launches flight from Chengdu, China to Tashkent, Uzbekistan

China’s Zhejiang Loong Airlines Co. Ltd (Loong Air) launched a new direct flight between Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, and Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

Three round trips are scheduled by Loong Air every week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The outbound flight leaves Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport at 3:10 p.m. Beijing time and the return flight leaves Tashkent at 7:40 p.m. local time.

By the end of 2019, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport operates a total of 358 air routes, including 126 international ones.