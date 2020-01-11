Another devastating earthquake strikes Puerto Rico

Another devastating earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0, struck Puerto Rico on Saturday morning, causing further damage along the island’s southern coast, where previous recent quakes have toppled homes and schools.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, the earthquake hit about 8 miles south of Indios, Puerto Rico, in the Caribbean Sea, at a shallow depth of 6.2 miles.

Puerto Rico has been rattled by temblors throughout the week, including a 6.4 magnitude quake Tuesday that killed at least one man, destroyed homes and left most of the island without power. A 5.2 magnitude aftershock struck on Friday afternoon.

Puerto Rico was expecting electric power to return by Saturday and it was 95% restored, according to local authorities’ report, just a couple of hours before Saturday’s tremor.

Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority said outages were reported across much of southern Puerto Rico and crews were assessing possible damage at power plants.