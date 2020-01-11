We shot down a passenger plane but didn’t mean it

A Ukrainian plane which crashed outside Tehran earlier this week had flown close to a sensitive military site and was brought down due to human error, General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran says.

The plane was a scheduled passenger jet operated by Ukrainian International Airlines.

Iran‘s Joint Chiefs of Staff issued a statement and officially admitted to having shot-down of Ukrainian International Airline Flight PS752 o by a Tor-M1 SAM system of #RGC Aerospace Force near Parand,

Foreign Minister of Iran Javad Zarif in his tweet has admitted that Flight PS752 of Ukraine International Airlines was shot down by land to sky missile, calling it Human Error.

He added: “Human error at a time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster.

Our profound regrets, apologies, and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.