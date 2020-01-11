Aer Lingus: Boston and New York via Brindisi, Italy

Aer Lingus will begin flying from the Apulian city of Brindisi to the two US destinations of Boston, Massachusetts, and New York, New York, twice weekly. This will enrich the summer schedule by connecting Brindisi to Boston and New York from May 2020.

In addition to the new routes that will connect Dublin to the Italian cities of Brindisi and Alghero and Shannon Airport to Paris and Barcelona, Aer Lingus will connect Brindisi via Dublin to the American cities of Boston and New York as well as Dublin to the Island of Rhodes starting from May 2020.

The routes to Boston and New York airport will be operational twice per week from May 23 until September 2020 by Airbus A320 and A330-300 aircraft.

At the Dublin airport, passengers flying to the United States can benefit from the US customs service which allows customs and immigration procedures to be carried out before boarding while still on Irish soil, avoiding the stress of having to carry them out at the arrival.

Aer Lingus is the flag carrier airline of Ireland and was founded by the Irish government. It was privatized between 2006 and 2015 and it is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Airlines Group, the parent company of British Airways and Iberia.