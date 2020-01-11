26 million passengers traveled through Finavia airports in 2019

2019 was a busy year at Finavia’s airports even though growth in air traffic was more moderate than in previous years. A total of 26 million passengers (+4,2%) traveled on scheduled and chartered flights. Last year, 21,9 million passengers (+4,9 %) traveled through Helsinki Airport, the largest international airport in Finland. The number of passengers using Finavia’s other airports increased to a total of 4,2 million (+0,6 %). Out of the larger airports, the number of passengers increased the most at Turku Airport (+22,6 %), Helsinki Airport (+4,9 %) and Rovaniemi Airport (+2,6 %). A total of 1,5 million passe