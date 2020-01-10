First two Hyatt-branded hotels open in Manchester

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced today the opening of the 212-room Hyatt Regency Manchester and 116-room Hyatt House Manchester in the city’s landmark building “The Lume.” The openings represent a significant milestone for Hyatt’s brand growth in the U.K. and the debut of Hyatt’s extended stay segment, the Hyatt House brand. Hyatt Regency Manchester offers empathetic service that anticipates the needs of guests and event planners to ensure they have a seamless and personalized experience. The hotel will stay true to the brand promise of making travel free from stress by providing guests everything they