A New Tourism Leader Named for Barcelona, Spain

Eduard Torres has been named as the new President of the Turisme de Barcelona executive committee, receiving the appointment after the resignation of the President of the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce, Joan Canadell.

The Consortium of Turisme de Barcelona is the official entity for promoting and boosting tourism, cultural, and commercial offerings in Barcelona, Spain, and its environment. It was created in 1993 by the City Council of Barcelona, the Official Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Navigation of Barcelona, and the Foundation for the Promotion of Barcelona. This cosmopolitan capital of Spain’s Catalonia region is known for its art and architecture.

Torres is the founder of the Duquesa hotel group and CEO of the Hotel Duquesa de Cardona, Torres will work to promote tourism beyond the city, creating synergies with other economic sectors and tourism businesses throughout the region.

Eduard Torres graduated from the Esade Business School and subsequently founded the Duquesa Group, which has three hotels in the province of Barcelona. He also founded the building restoration company, Med-Building, and is Vice President of the Barcelona Hotel Association.

In Barcelona, there’s always something to see nearby around the neighborhood or district: jewels of home-grown Catalan architecture, modern and contemporary architecture, markets that are a treat for the senses, treasures of the ancient Roman and medieval city, and parks where to unwind in.

This is a city that invites people to shop. There is a wealth of retail options that are part of the city’s distinctive identity as visitors wander through the attractive historic surroundings of its neighborhoods. Along with that are the friendly local shops with a Mediterranean spirit and a professional touch that will make shopping in this city a unique experience. In shops dating back more than 100 years old, tourists will find local produce, hand-crafted items, designers with their own distinct identity, and gourmet foods.