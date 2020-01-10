How Technology Has Changed the Travel Industry

Our world is continually changing. Society is speeding up and people are no longer willing to wait for things to happen. But how has the way we think, combined with the changes in technology, altered the travel industry? Continue reading below to find out some of the ways in which it has changed over the past 20 years:

Planning

Technology has completely changed our long-term travel plans and vacations. In the past, we used to have to visit a travel agency in order to book a vacation. Today, we don’t even need to leave our homes in order to do this, as it can all be done by using technology.

Technology has also massively changed the world for backpackers. It has not only altered the way in which we travel, but also how we think. In the past, a backpacker would arrive in another country with very few plans. They would speak to locals and use a travel book to navigate their way around. Nowadays you can find out any information at the touch of a button, meaning we no longer need to communicate with others in order to access the information we need.

Technology has also made it easier for people to travel in other ways. For example, in the past people who were towing caravans, or had an RV used to have to book into a caravan site where they could link their vehicles up to power. Nowadays, however, you can purchase a portable generator that will allow you to park up where you please and have power. Find out more on Generator Mag about the best portable generators to use if you’re planning a trip.

These technological advancements have made travel much easier for us, but in some ways, it has taken away the fun of exploring somewhere new.

Getting Lost

20 years ago, if you took the wrong turn, you would have ended up lost. Nowadays, however, anybody that owns a smartphone can navigate to their intended location. It’s almost impossible to find yourself lost these days. This being said, Wi-Fi isn’t available everywhere, and you will need this in order to use the navigation tools on your smartphone.

Contact

Before technology became advanced, communicating with your family and friends when you were traveling used to be difficult. You would need to find a landline in order to stay in touch, but things have changed considerably in the last 20 years. Now, people can contact family and friends in a number of different ways. Many people choose to document their travels while they are still abroad. They do this by uploading photos and statuses to social media platforms.

Information

It’s now much easier to access information; it is literally found at the touch of a button. For example, if you are going on holiday to China and want to learn a little bit about the Chinese culture, you simply use a search engine to find out information. You will also be able to find information and reviews about the hotel you are staying in too.

The travel industry has changed rapidly since the birth of technology. Travel is now even more exciting and a lot easier than it used to be. The examples above are just a few of the ways the industry has changed over the past 20 years, can you think of some more?