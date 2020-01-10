Worst airports and most disrupted airline routes of 2019

Now that 2019 has come to a close and we’re full speed ahead into 2020, lots of people are making travel plans for the upcoming year.

We all know that traveling can be frustrating, especially when you’re dealing with delays, overbookings, and cancellations.

Travel experts took a look into 2019 travel data to help inform travelers about what to expect from the air travel in the upcoming year.

American Airlines had the most flight disruptions in 2019.

The best time of day to fly is between 6-11:59 A.M.

Airports with the Most Disrupted Flights (2019)

1. Chicago O’Hare International (ORD)

2. Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW)

3. Denver International (DEN)

4. Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International (ATL)

5. Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

6. Los Angeles International (LAX)

7. Charlotte Airport (CLT)

8. New York LaGuardia (LGA)

9. San Francisco International (SFO)

10. Houston George Bush Intercontinental (IAH)

Most Disrupted Routes in 2019

1. Chicago O’Hare International (ORD) to New York LaGuardia (LGA)

2. Los Angeles International (LAX) to San Francisco International (SFO)

3. New York LaGuardia (LGA) to Chicago O’Hare (ORD)

4. San Francisco International (SFO) to Los Angeles International (LAZ)

5. New York LaGuardia (LGA) to Toronto Lester B Pearson (YVZ)