Puerto Rico is open for tourism!

Discover Puerto Rico is assuring the traveling public that Puerto Rico is open and is receiving visitors after the recent devastating earthquakes.

Here’s what travelers should know:

• Welcoming cruise ship passengers: Yesterday, we welcomed close to 15,000 tourists from three cruise ships into our San Juan Cruise Port in Old San Juan.

• Old San Juan is powered up: Power in Old San Juan has been fully restored and progress is being made across the Island. All major hotels are business as usual (with and without generators).

• All flights are operating as usual, in addition to other transportation: All flights are operating normally to/from the San Juan Luis Muñoz Marin, Ponce and Aguadilla airports. Taxis and ride share options are also available. Ferry service to/from Vieques and Culebra are running.

• Attractions open: The Ponce Cruise Port, the Puerto Rico Convention Center, and major attractions such as El Morro, El Yunque, San Cristobal Fort, and hotels throughout the northern region of Puerto Rico, including all areas around San Juan, continue to be open for business. Our beaches, restaurants, attractions, hotels and travel service providers across the Island are ready to share Puerto Rico’s unique culture and warm hospitality with travelers.

Travelers with upcoming plans should reach out to their travel providers, hotels and other businesses. We recommend that travelers visit DiscoverPuertoRico.com for the latest information and travel updates.

• The southern region is getting support: Travelers should not be dissuaded by the state of emergency. Governor Vázquez has kept that in place to continue to ensure those in need in the southern region receive adequate government funding and support. A small number of hotel properties in the southern region were affected. Two tourism sites (of the vast number across the Island), Punta Ventana in Guayanilla and the Ruins of the Lighthouse in Guánica, reported damages. We are grateful no other natural wonders across the Island have been compromised.

• For those that want to help: One of the best ways to help is to keep your travel plans or consider a visit in the year ahead. The local American Red Cross chapter is gathering donations for those who wish to provide support to those in the southern region.