African Tourism Board is now a non profit company with Aloha Spirit

African Tourism Board was approved by the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission of South Africa to become a Non-Profit Company. A certificate was issued on Wednesday, January 8, 2020

“A new era for ATB starts from today”, says Doris Woerfel, CEO of the African Tourism Board. ATB Chairman Cuthbert Ncube echoed expressing his excitement and commitment to expressing his desire for the African Tourism Board to become the prime voice of the African Travel and Tourism Industry.

Dr. Taleb Rifai gave it a thumb up today.

Juergen Steinmetz, founder of the organization said: “I am proud and humbled to have started this global grass route initiative for Africa and saw it developing into a reality.”

“I feel I brought a little bit of our Aloha Spirit from Hawaii to Africa, becoming an African at heart in this global world”, said Hawaii based founding Chairman Juergen Steinmetz.

“As the founding Chairman of the African Tourism Board, I like to recognize those that had supported me with the idea to form the African Tourism Board from the very beginning. Specifically, I wanted to point out Carol Weaving from Reed Expo. Without providing our meeting room at the World Travel Market in 2018, and again for our launch at WTM Capetown in 2019, this organization would not have started.”

The support from our initial members getting active behind the scene and before our launch was essential to get to where we are today. Such support was received

Dr. Taleb Rifai (former UNWTO Secretary-General),

Professor Geoffrey Lipman (President ICTP),

Alain St. Ange (former minister of tourism Seychelles),

Hon. Dr. Memunatu Pratt (Minister of Tourism Sierra Leone)

Hon. Edmund Bartlett (Minister of Tourism Jamaica),

Dr. Walter Mzembi (former Minister of Tourism Zimbabwe),

Gayan Anil Kumarsingh (former Minister of Tourism Mauritius)

Carol Weaving (Reed Expo),

Graham Cooke (World Travel Award),

Kameni Lele Francoise (Cameroon),

Louis D’Amore (IIPT),

Cuthbert Ncube (Kwela Group, South Africa),

Doris Woerfel (Southern Cross Experiences (PTY) Ltd, South Africa)

Apolinar Tairo, (eTN Tanzania)

Dr. Ngwire Mabvuto Percy (Embassy Zambia),

Dr. Pstrick Kalifunga (Zambia), Maimouna Elshafie (Ministry Tourism Sudan) ,

Jean Claude Mobali-Banda (Republic of Congo),

President Bella, Ghana Tourism Federation (Ghana)

Kwakye Donkor (South Africa, Ghana)

Idris Olukoya (News Agency Nigeria),

Rosemary Olive Mbon Enie, Salama Heritage (Tanzania),

Bea Broda (Travel Video TV, Canada) ,

Hermann Man, (Cote d’Ivoire),

L imfenyuy Kongnso Cyrille, National Polytechnic University Institute (Cameroon),

Gabriella Ribeiro< Tru Marketing (USA),

Wayne Johnson (Ecolodge Zaina Lodgem Ghana)

Pascal Viroleau (Vanilla Island Organization, Reunion)

Mahmoud Kombo (Minister Tourism Zanzibar)

Jamal Boujrad (APEMENTO, Morocco),

Gecko’S Incentive and Events (Germany)

Yoseph Getnet Teshale Ghion travel and tours (Ethiopia),

Tony Smith (iFREE Group, Hong Kong),

Ali Rashid (Kenya Revenue Authority),

Pia von Waldau, (Inter Media Japan),

Kristy Angelotti (South African Tourism USA),

Ursula Brown (Cape Info South Africa),

Christopher Hill (Hands Up Holidays, New Zealand)

Jose Sandoval Zepeda (Orange Gruppo, Mexico),

Hans Soltau (Exclusive Africa Tours & Safaris, Namibia)

Abel Kimani (Alaitol Sadaris, Tanzania),

Gregory DeMelo (Bridgewater State University, USA),

Srath Wattegedra (Sunray Travel, Sweden),

Don Testa (Trip Ahoy,USA),

Joel Manjoko (Ultimate Safaris, Zimbabwe),

Rita Cook (The Insider Magazine, USA),

Dr. Rolf Herpens (Consulate Seychelles, Germany),

Tim Boxer (15 Minute Magazine, USA),

Sydney Pierre (LUX Resort, Mauritius),

Juan Torrents (FEMOZA, Switzerland),

Clive Bishop (Blue Skies Consultancy Group, UK) ,

Leo Udtohan (Philippine Daily Inquirer),

Nancy Needham (Global Travel & Tourism Partnership GTTP, USA) ,

Peter Hargrove (IBR News USA) ,

Pathum Wickramarathne (Free Media, Sri Lanka),

Shehara Rizly (Durga Das Publications, UAE),

Salvador Alves Dias (News4 Travel, Portugal) ,

Manuel Sainz (eBiz Africa Review, Spain) ,

Art Fennel, (Fennell Media USA),

Ahmed Bassouni Korra (Sawah Tourism News, Egypt),

James Nadjope (Justice Tourism Foundation, Uganda) ,

Sambo Amadou (Oasis and Dream Resort, Niger),

Mercyline Mutarisi (Testimonial Media, Zimbabwe) ,

Junisa P recious Gbeteh Sallu Kallon (Juninnho Investments Company Limit, Sierra Leone),

Carolyn Anderson (Beyond All Borders, USA),

Hashim Mohamed (Kenya Utalii College, Kenya),

Craig Rix (Travel Africa Magazine, UK) ,

Helen Peek ( Zanzibar Association of Tourism Investors, Tanzania) ,

D r. Isa Byona, ( Africa Sustainable Tourism Care Foundation, Uganda),

Ariel Azoff (Atlas Obscura, South Africa),

Anton Vosloo (Lelobu Safaris, Botswana),

Susanna Hagen (Profi Verlag, Germany)

Diana McIntyre-Pike (Countrystyle Community Tourism, Jamaica)

David Vequist, (Center for Medical Tourism Research, USA)

Tes Proos , (Crystal Events ,South Africa)

Sharon Parris-Chambers (Carib News, Jamaica)

Joseph Okelo, Global Travel and Tourism Partnership (Kenya)

Joey Moscovitch, Mccolline (Madagascar)

June Crawford, (Board of Airline Representatives of South Africa)

Gregory Bakunzi (Red Rocks Initiatives, Rwanda)

The entire global team of eTurboNews

International Coalition of Tourism Partner board members

The African Tourism Board is a nonprofit organization with one goal only to bring African Tourism together. More information: www.africantourismboard.com