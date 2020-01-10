Is there a Disneyland in Dubai?

Hoping to mash-up 2 of your vacations into one by visiting Disneyland in Dubai? With both destinations being so popular, it would seem like a natural, wouldn’t it?

But alas, there is no Disneyland now nor is there ever likely to be in Dubai. For now – because one should never say never – Disneyland has parks in California, Florida, Tokyo, Paris, Hong Kong, and China with no plans on the drawing board for Dubai.

But Dubai is not without its share of fun theme parks. Let’s take a look at what they do have. Being big on ambition, Dubai is becoming an adventure playground. Whether it’s family fun or hair-raising thrills there is fun to be had at IMG Worlds of Adventure, a sprawling indoor theme park; Dubai Parks and Resorts’ Motiongate Dubai; Legoland Dubai; and Bollywood Parks Dubai.

IMG Worlds of Adventure

This theme park is the size of 28 football fields and features four zones including one dedicated entirely to dinosaurs. The temperature-controlled indoor park is home to more than 20 rides and attractions, many themed around Marvel comics and Cartoon Network characters.

Signature ride: The Velociprator rollercoaster is the tallest and fastest rollercoaster in Dubai, propelling guests to 100km in 2.5 seconds from prehistoric jungle into the desert.

Motiongate Dubai

A blockbuster in its own right, this Hollywood-inspired adventure land features 27 rides inspired by 13 memorable action and animation films, including Ghostbusters, Shrek and The Hunger Games. There are three zones dedicated to Hollywood’s most legendary film studios including Dreamworks, Lionsgate and Columbia Pictures, while the Smurfs Village keeps little ones enthralled for hours.

Signature ride: Madagascar Mad Pursuit, the fastest roller coaster in the park, propels you on a wild chase as the Zoosters try to escape obsessive animal control officer Captain DuBois.

Legoland Dubai

Explore a world where the Lego brick comes to life at Legoland Dubai. Ideal for families with children aged two to 12, there are more than 40 rides and 15,000 Lego models, with many attractions requiring kids to use teamwork and apply their skills to steer a boat or drive a car. A mere 60 million Lego bricks were used to build this family theme park, which is made up of six lands – both indoor and outdoor – including Lego City and the Middle East-themed Miniland.

Signature ride: Climb aboard the medieval Dragon coaster and encounter twists and turns with a view of life behind the scenes in the enchanted King’s castle.

Legoland Water Park

Splash into a world of Lego adventures at Legoland Water Park, designed for families with kids aged two to 12. Let your creativity and imagination run wild with over 20 Lego-themed waterslides and attractions, including a wave pool, a DUPLO splash safari area for toddlers and a lazy river where you can even build your own Lego raft.

Signature attraction: Build-A-Raft River is a one-of-a-kind concept where kids customise their own raft made of large soft Lego bricks before floating down a lazy river.

Bollywood Parks

Dubai ticks off another world first with this theme park dedicated to India’s vibrant Bollywood film industry. The park features more than 16 cinematic rides and attractions, 20 live shows across five different stages, Indian dining and five zones including Bollywood Boulevard and Mumbai Chowk.

Signature attraction: The park’s flagship Rajmahal Theatre brings Broadway-style Bollywood musicals to Dubai and seats up to 856 people.