International hotel group Maritim opens two new properties in Europe

International hotel group Maritim Hotels has opened new properties in Europe - Maritim Hotel Paradise Blue Albena in Bulgaria has a firm focus on sustainability with its own biofuel facility and Maritim Hotel Plaza Tirana is Albania's first officially certified 5-star hotel. Focus on sustainability in Bulgaria The newly constructed five-star Maritim Hotel Paradise Blue Albena is located on the doorstep of one of Bulgaria’s most beautiful nature reserves, the Baltata. The hotel features 238 rooms, including 26 suites, eight studios and four VIP suites with a private balcony/terrace. There are three meeting room