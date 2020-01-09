ANA expands its Narita-Honolulu route fleet with new A380 FLYING HONU

All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan’s largest and 5-Star airline for seven consecutive years, will be launching the third of its specially designed “FLYING HONU” Airbus A380s, allowing for ANA to offer both daily flights between Narita and Honolulu on these unique aircraft. ANA currently provides two flights daily on the Narita-Honolulu route, with 10 flights served by Airbus A380s and four operated by Boeing 777s.

Starting on July 1*1, ANA will begin simultaneously operating its three Airbus A380s*2 to support the increase in round trips on these aircraft from 10 to 14 per week. Starting from January 9, passengers who had purchased tickets for this route on a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft departing on or after July 1 will be notified regarding the change of aircraft.

“We took great care in the design of our FLYING HONUs to add touches such as family-friendly seating and a custom interior that make it well suited to the Narita-Honolulu route,” said Seiichi Takahashi, Senior Vice President of ANA. “Combined with design cues from Hawaiian culture, the unparalleled comfort and capacity of the FLYING HONUs will allow ANA to provide unrivaled service and efficiency on this increasingly prominent route. ANA’s efforts to offer a unique flight experience for passengers traveling between Tokyo and Honolulu is just one of the steps that we have taken to ensure that we continue elevating our standards of service.”

The first FLYING HONU entered service on the Narita-Honolulu route in May 2019, painted in blue to represent the Hawaiian blue sky. The second FLYING HONU is emerald green which is inspired by the crystal clear water of the Hawaiian ocean. Both of the aircraft and their unique livery were well received by passengers.

The third FLYING HONU features livery in orange inspired by the Hawaiian sunset. The final rollout of this plane will occur in late January 2020 and it is planned to be received in April 2020.

Upon accepting the third of its A380 aircraft from Airbus, ANA will work to integrate the new plane to its flight schedule so that as many passengers as possible will be able to experience the unique travel atmosphere of the FLYING HONU. ANA is constantly seeking to connect its customers with new destinations, while raising the bar for comfort, efficiency and service. The customized FLYING HONUs are a testament to ANA’s commitment to Japanese hospitality, and strengthening connections worldwide.