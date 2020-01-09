Donuts Inc. partners with United Federation of Travel Agents’ Associations

Donuts Inc. and the United Federation of Travel Agents’ Associations (UFTAA) are excited to announce a new partnership to include the .Travel domain extension as an additional benefit for its members and the industry.

UFTAA members can now secure and use .Travel domain extensions for a significant, “members-only” multi-year discount. As part of its mission, UFTAA works to globally to enhance the interests and image of their members. Travel agencies and tour operators using .Travel domain names enhance their digital identity to attract more customers to their online destination.

“We are delighted to partner with UFTAA, a leading global travel agent association’s Federation. UFTAA goes beyond to support industry stake holders as well. UFTAA responded excitedly about the benefits that .Travel domain names bring to UFTAA members to truly stand out ‘online’ in this massive and growing industry,” said Trang Nguyen, Vice President Business Development for Donuts Inc. “It is more important than ever for travel agencies to have a strong, persuasive online presence. Using a .Travel domain name clearly distinguishes travel businesses when customers are using Google and other search engines for their travel solutions.”

“In the fast growing and rapidly evolving environment of travel & tourism industry and its approaches, globally, many organizations have undertaken an aggressive run up to gain greater visibility. .Travel will certainly be an advantage to support an identity of specialization and focus,” said Sunil Kumar, President of UFTAA. “UFTAA is pleased to associate with .Travel in our most ambitious objective to lead the global tourism connect and support members with a very special status. And this comes via UFTAA to our members as a very special offer,” he added.