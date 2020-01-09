web analytics
Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzJanuary 9, 2020 09:02
Bus crash in Iran: 20 dead, 23 injured

A tourist bus overthrew in Mazandaran province, Iran 20 people were killed and 23 injured, according to Iranian state television.

Mazandaran Province, is an Iranian province located along the southern coast of the Caspian Sea and in the adjacent Central Alborz mountain range, in central-northern Iran

Surviving passengers on the Tehran-Kunbed bus were removed to hospitals in the region

Gonbad-e Kavus is the Iranian city known historically as Gorgan/Hyrcania. The modern name, meaning “the tower of Kavus”, is a reference to the most imposing ancient monument in the city.

