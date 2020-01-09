Transportation Safety Board of Canada issues statement on Ukrainian International Airlines Tehran crash

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) offers its condolences to the families and loved ones of the people who perished in the accident involving Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 in Tehran, Iran.

Pursuant to international agreements (International Civil Aviation Organization – Annex 13), the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board of the Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran is leading the investigation into the accident. In keeping with this agreement, by virtue of fatalities to Canadian citizens, the TSB has appointed an expert who will receive and review factual information released by the State of Occurrence, and monitor the progress of the investigation.

The TSB remains available to provide any technical assistance requested by Iranian and Ukrainian accident investigation bodies. This is all the information available until further notice.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.