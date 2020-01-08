Warning: Pakistan and Indian citizens should not travel to Iraq

Pakistan’s foreign office issued a travel warning for its nationals after Iran launched a missile attack on US-led forces in Iraq.

The Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Wednesday urging Pakistanis to exercise caution while visiting Iraq, asking its citizens currently in the country to remain in close contact with the embassy in Baghdad.

The statement

‘In view of recent developments & prevailing security situation in the region, Pakistani nationals are advised to exercise maximum caution while planning visit to Iraq at this point.

Those already in Iraq are advised to remain in close contact with Pakistan Embassy in Baghdad’

Also India on Wednesday issued a travel warning asking its citizens to avoid “non-essential” travel to Iraq, hours after Iran launched missile attacks on US-led forces in Iraq.