No US retaliation against Iran expected

So far so good ! US military officials say the attack by Iran was on areas at the two bases that were not populated by Americans.

The president tweeted: All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.

This may be good news for a chance to have the situation not lead to a more serious response. President Trump had set the red line once Americans would have been killed. Not having American casualties may eliminate the need for a further response.

Iran says it has “concluded” its response to the killing of its general, indicating that it is hoping the U.S. will not respond to the recent attack. Iran signaling that it wants to deescalate now that it has had its revenge. We believe the United States will respond militarily.

The Defcon Warning System DWS is an intelligence organization that focuses on the threat of nuclear war and offers an alert code to the public based on current events.

DEFCON posted: The longer the US is quiet about the Iranian attack, the more likely the US is preparing a response.

The Defcon level remains at the lowest, level 5 according to DWS. DWS tweets. Some are reporting that the United States is at DEFCON 2 or even DEFCON 1. This is irresponsible reporting.

President Trump will inform the American people in the morning.