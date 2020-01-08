Iran threatens attack on Israel and UAE

Iran is warning that if there is retaliation for the two waves of attacks they launched today the 3rd wave will destroy Dubai and Haifa.

If Iran launches a second round of an attack on U.S. military bases in Iraq, the gloves will come off is the overall perception. A second shelling had been reported from Iraq‘s Ain Al-Asad airbase according to Al Mayadeen TV.

Reuters reported that Iran has started the second wave of attacks against US-occupied bases in Iraq. Other threats coming from Teheran speak about an attack on U.S. territory.

Iran just threatened that if the United States retaliates, Hezbollah will attack Israel.

Iranian Revolutionary Guard threatens to strike Haifa in Israel and Dubai in the UAE if the US retaliates against today’s ballistic missile attack.

Other voices say Iran is talking about attacking the U.S. homeland. There only speculations on how this could work.

Iraqi claims 20 dead, while the U.S. is not releasing numbers after claiming zero.

The U.S. has 60,000 troops in the region. The White House is preparing for a possible address by President Trump.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has called for a complete withdrawal of U.S. troops from the Arab country, asserting that it would not differentiate between the U.S. and Israel in retaliating against the assassination of the Iranian national hero.

In the meantime, both sides agree in saying independently they do not want a full-fledged war between the USA and Iran.