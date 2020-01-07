Tourism not harmed if people don’t panic after Iran attack on US

It is still too early to make a definite statement as to how the hostility in Iraq will impact tourism. So far it appears that no tourism sites or tourists are in danger. Tourism should not be harmed by these hostilities.

Of course, the tourism industry laments any death. Currently, the situation should not harm tourism if people do not panic.

This is the initial response by Dr. Peter Tarlow of Safer Tourism in response to the ongoing attack by Iran on the US Air Base Al Asad in Iraq.

Except for tourists remaining in Iraq or Iran, the region should be safe. Iran had committed to retaliate against US military installations.

There is no indication, and it’s unlikely that violence could spread to the UAE, Israel or other Gulf countries. If this was to happen the situation can have a very different turn.