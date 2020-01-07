War! US Base under attack in Iraq

Iran attacked a US base with ballistic missiles. Al Asad Airbase and Erbil northern Iraq US Forces are under attack in Iraq by Iran.

The Al-Asad base was reportedly hit by multiple rockets. It is unclear if there have been any casualties.

Iran Press TV said: Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq after vowing to retaliate the US assassination of top Iranian anti-terror commander, Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

It comes after top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a drone strike in Baghdad on Friday, on the orders of US President Donald Trump.

Iran has threatened “severe revenge” for Soleimani’s death.

Iran fired at least 12 ballistic missiles at the Ain-Assad Airbase in Central Iraq. The base houses American and Iraqi troops. This video is reportedly from a few minutes ago and shows the rockets in the sky. (Video)

The US Military defense system in Erbil destroyed multiple ballistic missiles that targeted Ain Al Asad airbase in Anbar.

A tweet says: “Iran waited for our troops to start pulling out before attacking about 20 minutes ago on the Al Asad airbase in Iraq. Rumor is that at least 20 dead from the attack. Even if there were no casualties, this cannot go unanswered.”

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s escalation of tensions with Iran proves him to be “dangerously incompetent” and puts the U.S. on the brink of war.

Speaking in New York, Biden said Trump used a “haphazard” decision-making process to order the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and has failed to communicate the rationale to Congress or U.S. allies around the world. Biden said Trump instead offered “tweets, threats and tantrums” that prove the Republican president to be “dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership.”