Carnival to launch four new cruise ships in 2020

Carnival Corporation & plc today announced it will launch four new cruise ships in 2020 across four of its global cruise line brands – Iona for P&O Cruises UK, Enchanted Princess for Princess Cruises, Mardi Gras for Carnival Cruise Line and Costa Firenze for Italian brand Costa Cruises. Iona marks the first new ship for P&O Cruises since the introduction of Britannia in 2015. Enchanted Princess is designed from the ground up as a Princess MedallionClass ship. Costa Firenze is Costa Cruises' second ship designed and built specifically for the China market. Mardi Gras is named as a tribute to TSS Mardi