What’s New in the Islands of The Bahamas this January

The Islands Of The Bahamas are kicking off the New Year with increased airlift, exciting events and major award nominations. Additional airlift options in Boston, Denver and Houston will bring visitors to The Bahamas during peak travel season this spring, just in time for Baha Mar’s inaugural Culinary & Arts Festival. The Bahamas has been nominated as a top destination for romance, luxury, cruising, diving and more in multiple awards so far this year, proving that The Bahamas is better than ever.

Major Airlift Growth in The Bahamas – A number of top airlines are increasing airlift to The Bahamas in 2020. JetBlue is adding a second daily flight from Boston to Nassau in the peak spring break travel months of March and April. United Airlines is introducing a new non-stop Saturday-only flight from Denver to Nassau in March 2020. Southwest is also adding a seasonal Saturday-only route from Houston to Nassau in June 2020.

Baha Mar Announces Inaugural ‘Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival’ – Baha Mar announced the first-ever Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival in collaboration with Food & Wine and Travel + Leisure. Taking place April 30 – May 3, 2020, the festival will showcase world-renowned chefs, master sommeliers and respected artists and offer festival guests the opportunity to experience an unforgettable culinary experience.

The Bahamas Launches First Digital Currency – The Central Bank launched The Bahamas’ first digital currency, called Sand Dollar, in Exuma last month. The new currency allows all residents of The Bahamas to have access to the same level of convenience and financial services. This is a major step forward in the long-term goal of launching a fully-fledged Central Bank digital currency.

The Bahamas Secures Nomination in USA Today’s 2020 Caribbean Reader’s Choice Awards – The Bahamas has been nominated in seven categories in USA Today’s annual Caribbean Reader’s Choice Awards. The categories include Best Caribbean Beach, Best Caribbean Beach Bar, Best Restaurant in the Caribbean, Best Caribbean Rum Distillery, Best Caribbean Golf Course and Best Caribbean Resort. Voting is open now through Monday, February 3rd at 10Best.com/Awards/Travel.

The Bahamas Nominated in the 2020 World Travel Awards – On the heels of being named the World’s Leading Wedding Destination in 2019, The Bahamas has been nominated for nine awards in the 2020 World Travel Awards. The islands have been nominated for The Caribbean’s Leading Beach Destination, Cruise Destination, Cruise Port Destination, Dive Destination, Honeymoon Destination, Luxury Island Destination and Romantic Destination. Additionally, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation was nominated for the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board. Vote now at WorldTravelAwards.com/Nominees/2020/Bahamas.

Carnival Cruise Line Awards Bahamas’ UNEXSO as Leading Tour Operator – UNEXSO, the scuba tour agency based on Grand Bahama Island, has been named the Caribbean’s Leading Tour Operator by Carnival Cruise Lines. The award recognizes the company that receives the highest ratings from both passengers and onboard shore excursion staff for shore excursion conducted the previous season.

Valentines Resort Island Hopping Offer – Pre-book an air/ferry-inclusive vacation package for four to six consecutive nights at Valentines Resort & Marina and receive a $75 inbound and outbound flight credit. Offer is valid for flights originating and ending in Nassau or Freeport.

Marathon Bahamas (January 19) – Run alongside stunning views of turquoise waters and white sand beaches, listen to local Junkanoo bands and be cheered on by vibrant cultural celebrations during the 11th Annual Marathon Bahamas in Nassau and Paradise Island.

Ride & Run For Hope Bahamas (March 14) – Discover the beauty that is Eleuthera by foot or bike with Ride & Run For Hope Bahamas. On March 14, 2020, cyclists can take on distances from 10 to 100 miles while runners can challenge themselves on 5K to full-marathon races to support the Treatment Assistance Fun and Family Island Mammogram Screenings.

Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival (April 30 – May 3) – Baha Mar inaugural Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival in collaboration with Food & Wine and Travel + Leisure will showcase world-renowned chefs, master sommeliers and respected artists and offer festival guests the opportunity to experience an unforgettable culinary experience.

With over 700 islands and cays, and 15 of the 16 unique island destinations currently open for business, The Bahamas lies just 55 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy fly away escape that transports travelers away from their everyday. The Islands Of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth’s most spectacular water and beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why It’s Better in The Bahamas.

