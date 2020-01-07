SATTE India Expo Mart opens at new venue

Informa Markets’s 27th edition of SATTE opened at a new venue this year – the India Expo Mart in the city of Greater Noida in the state of Delhi – NCR. The show moved to the plush Expo Centre from the earlier location of Pragati Maidan in Delhi, which is currently undergoing a major renovation.

Participants from over 35 countries and several tourism boards, in addition to most of States in India, arrived at the Expo Centre today, January 8, to join in on the SATTE that will be ongoing through January 10. During the 3 days, hundreds of buyers and sellers will interact during the event.

This year, Indonesia is the premier partner country, graduating from partner country in 2019, showing that it has confidence in the event where more and more sellers are coming each year. This year Indonesia has taken up a 300 square-meter space.

SATTE is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and it was Tourism Minister Patel who opened the expo today. This platform has been well-supported by the Ministry of Tourism and is backed by international organizations and Indian associations.

The event endeavors to analyze trends, forecast future developments, come up with viable solutions and, of course, help businesses thrive. It showcases the true potential of tourism for India and other countries, all under one roof.