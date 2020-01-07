San Francisco Marriott Marquis Welcomes New Director of Operations

San Francisco Marriott Marquis, the iconic South of Market hotel, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kunal Juneja as the property’s new director of operations. In his new role, Juneja will oversee the front office, housekeeping, At Your Service program and the food and beverage outlets.

“We are thrilled to welcome the talented Kunal Juneja to the iconic San Francisco Marriot Marquis,” says Mike Kass, General Manger at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis. “Since the property wide refresh, guests are able to stay in a new, inspiring environment and Kunal, along with the help of his team, will be able to further elevate the guest experience with innovative initiatives.”

Throughout his career, Juneja has served multiple roles within the hospitality industry including Executive Assistant Manager and Director of Rooms positions at Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman and Assistant Manager at the Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, India. Most recently, Juneja was the Hotel Manager at the Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco. Additionally, Juneja has been a part of the Ritz-Carlton pre-opening task force where he worked to open hotels in Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Santa Barbara, California.

Juneja is actively pursuing a certification in hotel real estate investments and asset management from Cornell University. He is an active member of the Bay Area Business Council and serves as the operations chair. In his free time, Juneja enjoys being with his family and participating in cross fit workouts.

About San Francisco Marriott Marquis

The San Francisco Marriott Marquis showcases 1,500 guest rooms and suites, 117,000-square-feet of meeting and banquet space, a two-story fitness center and spa, and M Club Lounge. Crowned by The View Lounge on its 39th story, the hotel also features B55 Craft House & Kitchen and Mission Street Pantry as delicious dining options. The property’s prime SoMa location is just steps away from the Moscone Convention Center; Yerba Buena Gardens; shopping on Union Square and at Westfield San Francisco Center including Bloomingdales and Nordstrom. For more information, please visit www.sfmarriottmarquis.com or call 1-888-236-2427.