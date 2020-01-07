President Trump: US will not target Iran Cultural Sites

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a press conference this afternoon, the United States would obey international law and not attack cultural sites in Iran.

This was a 180-degree reversal from the presidents earlier threat from two days ago eTurboNews reported on.

Senior US government and military officials, leaders of countries from around the world, including travel and tourism organizations pushed the U.S. government to obey by international law in case of a more escalated conflict. The African Tourism Board was the first international organization speaking out against the president’s comment.

Today President Trump said, the United States will obey International Law requiring to be gentle on Iran.