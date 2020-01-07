UK tourist given suspended sentence for fake Cyprus hotel gang rape claim

A 19-year-old UK visitor, who falsely claimed that she was gang raped by a group of 12 Israeli tourists in a Cyprus hotel, was given a four-month suspended jail sentence by a local court.

The sentence, for what a local court termed ‘public mischief’, was suspended for three years, and a young British woman has been ordered to pay €148 in legal fees.

She was given “a second chance” according to judge Michalis Papathanasiou, who read out the verdict. He led a three-month trial in which the young woman was accused of public mischief after recanting her claim that she was raped by twelve Israeli holidaymakers last July.

Her case resonated widely in the British press when it emerged she had allegedly been forced by Cypriot investigators to sign a retraction statement – something police have denied.

London piled enormous pressure on Cypriot authorities, with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab demanding that they “make it right” and not impose a heavy penalty on the woman.