40 people killed, 213 injured in Iran’s Soleimani funeral stampede

According to Iranian state television, the funeral of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani has been postponed after the huge turnout led to a massive stampede that killed at least 40 people and injured 213 others. Graphic videos of the stampede on social media show dozens of trampled bodies lying on the street.

The stampede erupted on Tuesday during the funeral procession, when Iranians poured into the streets of Soleimani’s hometown of Kerman to pay their final respects.

Photographs of the funeral procession show throngs of mourners dressed in black. Some carried flags and portraits of the dead Quds Force leader as they slowly moved through the town.

Local media said that ‘several million’ people attended the funeral.

The crowds forced authorities to postpone Soleimani’s burial, the semi-official ISNA, but the news agency did not specify how long the delay would be.

Soleimani was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad last week, prompting several days of mourning in Iran. A funeral ceremony in Tehran, held on Monday, reportedly drew more than a million people, but no serious injuries or deaths were reported there.