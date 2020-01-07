Indonesia is getting struck by strong Earthquakes

People panicked and ran outside their homes when a 6.2 earthquake hit quake hit just off the coast of Simeulue island, west of Sumatra. No tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The 6.2 magnitude quake struck at a depth of 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) just off the coast of Simeulue island, west of Sumatra, according to the US Geological Survey around 13.05 local time.

No casualties or infrastructure damage have been reported so far.

Indonesia suffers frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide.