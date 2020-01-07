Why Visit Virginia?

"Virginia is for Lovers" is the tourism and travel slogan of the U.S. state of Virginia. It first appeared as a slogan in 1969 and was so well received it became a part of American jargon. Advertising Age called the slogan "one of the most iconic ad campaigns in the past 50 years." Today, the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) released Share What You LOVE in Virginia 2020, the agency's curated guide to what is new and newsworthy for the travel industry for the coming year. Highlights From This Year's Guide: Overall in Virginia Fairfax County will commemorate the centennial anniversary of the passing of the 1