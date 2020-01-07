Japan’s ‘Sushi King’ splurges $1.8 million on ONE tuna fish

For a second year in a row, Japan’s Kiyoshi Kimura, known as the Sushi King, was the most successful bidder at Sunday’s traditional New Year’s auction at Tokyo’s main fish market, Toyosu.

The Japanese businessman, who heads a popular sushi restaurant chain, really goes to great lengths when it comes to giving sushi lovers the “best” bluefin tuna.

This year he paid 193.2 million yen ($1.8 million) for a 276kg (608 pounds) bluefin tuna to please his customers.

The fish was caught off the Aomori region in northern Japan. This was the second-highest price on record.

“This is the best,” the tycoon said as cited by media after the auction. “Yes, this is expensive, isn’t it? I want our customers to eat very tasty ones this year too.”

The entrepreneur added that despite the high price, he was happy to win as it is the first New Year’s auction in the new era, Reiwa, which started in May of last year when Crown Prince Naruhito became the emperor.

A fish weighing just 2kg (4.4 pounds) more was sold for a record $3.1 million at last year’s auction in Tokyo – the most expensive tuna ever sold. The record also belongs to Kimura, who is famous for buying very expensive fish at past auctions.