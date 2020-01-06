San Francisco Marriott Marquis Partners with Compass Family Services and DrawBridge to Expand Philanthropic Efforts

San Francisco Marriott Marquis , an iconic luxury business hotel located in the heart of vibrant downtown San Francisco, opened its doors 30 years ago, at the same moment the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake hit. The city’s premier convention hotel not only survived the devastating quake, but generously provided shelter for those displaced by the natural disaster. To continue expanding its philanthropic efforts toward addressing the broader social and cultural needs of San Francisco, the hotel has partnered with Compass Family Services and DrawBridge. In the next 12 months, San Francisco Marriott Marquis is aiming to raise donations through volunteer work and fundraising to support these organizations. Today, Marriott is considered the first large hotel brand to provide significant funding for families who are homeless or at risk.

Compass Family Services

Last fall, San Francisco Marriott Marquis General Manager Mike Kass and 12 members of the hotel’s leadership team toured all programs of Compass Family Services to learn more about San Francisco’s housing crisis and how it is affecting families.

“San Francisco Marriott Marquis understands that families who are displaced by rising rents, evictions and income inequality are the invisible victims in the city’s homelessness crisis,” said Mike Kass, general manager of San Francisco Marriott Marquis. “We also know that sadly, children who are homeless today are five times more likely to be homeless as adults. We are looking towards a brighter future through our partnership with Compass to start making a positive difference in these families’ lives today.”

San Francisco Marriott Marquis’ commitment to making a change includes a fundraising campaign to help fund Compass’ work in 2020 to provide temporary shelter, long-term housing solutions, childcare, mental health care, as well as educational and employment services to nearly 6,000 parents and children. The property is also committed to encouraging guests, convention attendees, and corporations who book with the hotel to join in its support of Compass’ work through direct funding and volunteerism.

DrawBridge

In addition to partnering with Compass to provide shelter for homeless families, the hotel has also partnered with DrawBridge, an arts program for homeless children, to provide the community’s youth with the opportunity to explore the playful creativity that is crucial to healthy development. DrawBridge hosts art programs in dozens of homeless shelters, safe houses and other low-income facilities throughout the city for children ages four and up to draw, paint, collage, work with clay, and more. Statistics show that more than 20,000 homeless children live in the San Francisco Bay Area. With this knowledge, San Francisco Marriott Marquis will raise donations to support one DrawBridge location for one year.

“We recognize the importance of using expressive art as a bridge that connects children in need, not only to their community, but to a wider world of possibilities that includes enhanced creativity, joy, self-confidence and hope,” said Kass. “We’re proud to be collaborating with such an uplifting organization to help enhance the well-being of these children, giving them a better chance at a successful life.”

Currently, the hotel’s lobby displays artwork provided by DrawBridge to help educate the public about the groundbreaking efforts set in place supporting the cause to end family homelessness. San Francisco Marriott Marquis encourages guests and locals to help break the cycle by supporting programs that facilitate hope and change.

For more information about the San Francisco Marriott Marquis, please visit www.sfmarriottmarquis.com .

