Alaska Air Group loses its Chief Financial Officer

Alaska Air Group announced today that Brandon Pedersen, Chief Financial Officer since 2010, plans to retire on March 2. Shane Tackett, currently Alaska's executive vice president of planning and strategy will succeed Pedersen, focusing on execution of the company's business model for continued long-term growth and value for guests, employees, owners and communities. "Brandon has done an extraordinary job as Alaska's CFO," said Brad Tilden, chairman and CEO of Alaska Air Group. "Brandon has excelled in his work with analysts and investors, clearly articulating industry issues and Alaska's plans for creating long-ter