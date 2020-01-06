Canada announces new International Civil Aviation Organization appointment

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is the premier forum for co-operation in all fields of civil aviation among its 193 Member States and international civil aviation stakeholders. Canada is proud host to this United Nations specialized agency in Montréal.

The Honorable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, and the Honorable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced the appointment of Captain Claude Hurley as Canada’s new Permanent Representative to ICAO, effective immediately.

ICAO was created to promote the safe and orderly development of civil aviation throughout the world. It sets standards and regulations and develops guidance material touching on a number of important aspects of the global aviation sector, including safety, security, sustainable economic growth and environmental standards.

Captain Hurley, a professional pilot, most recently served as the President for ICAO’s Air Navigation Commission, the organization’s primary technical body. He has been Canada’s nominee to the Air Navigation Commission since 2014. Prior to his assignment at ICAO, Captain Hurley worked in Transport Canada’s Civil Aviation directorate, providing oversight of air operators, flight training units and aerodromes. As a pilot with over 30 years of experience, he has worked in a variety of international settings. He also served as an officer and pilot in the Canadian Armed Forces, where he participated in flight operations for peacekeeping missions.

“As a founding member and leading contributor to ICAO, Canada has been the proud host state since 1947, and is fully committed to ICAO’s success. We value the important role ICAO plays in coordinating the global response to new opportunities and challenges in civil aviation, and we welcome every opportunity to make a contribution. It is my pleasure to congratulate Captain Claude Hurley on his new position. He is an outstanding candidate and I look forward to working closely with him in the years ahead.”

The Honorable Marc Garneau

Minister of Transport

“I am delighted to welcome Captain Claude Hurley as Canada’s new Permanent Representative to ICAO. Over the years, Canada has worked with ICAO to promote international civil aviation around the world. Today, travelers and shippers can be confident in the extremely high levels of safety and security in the aviation industry, and that is due in no small part to the international collaboration that ICAO facilitates.”

The Honorable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Foreign Affairs