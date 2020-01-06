Technology to Chart a New Growth for the Global Aircraft Engine Industry

Air travel today has become affordable to the average middle person and in the near future, this type of travel is expected to get even more easy on the pocket. One of the main reasons for this is the swelling numbers of the middle class across the globe. Many organizations estimate that in the next decade, approximately 200 million people will enter the middle class bracket. As a result, their incomes and their contribution to the global GDP will rise exponentially. Consequently, business activities will expand and a greater number of people will require to travel by air, thereby driving this Industry in the comin