A growing US Travel Destination not much known: Montgomery, Alabama
Civil rights attract visitors to the Alabama Capital.
Visit Montgomery has a message for global travelers. In Montgomery, Alabama people know a little something about great stories since that were producing headline news since the 1800s! This is the message on the Visiting Montgomery Tourism website.
Civil rights attract visitors to the Alabama Capital.
The Camellia Bowl is one of the tourism events that make this city famous. Camelia Bowl is an annual National Collegiate Athletic Association sanctioned FBS college football bowl game played in Montgomery, Alabama, at the Cramton Bowl. The game features teams from the Sun Belt Conference and the Mid-American Conference
Having events like a New Year’s Eve celebration, the Camellia Bowl, those types of events fill in around the tourism season, according to Meg Lewis with the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce.
The city saw tourism growth all year long in 2019, and the New Year night was a sellout.
Occupancy and room nights sold in Montgomery is on a growth trend for sure. In 2019, over 30,000 more hotel rooms were sold than in 2018. Travel-related expenditures were up nearly 16 percent last year.
The state tourism department reported that travel-related expenditures were up near one billion Dollars in Montgomery. This is a 15.5 percent growth over the previous years.
The recent growth to the attractions in and around downtown is credited.
Montgomery has become a destination for travelers both leisure tourists people who are traveling for their own enjoyment, or education – we’ve seen a lot of that in Montgomery especially as a result of the Equal Justice Initiatives work here and all of the other civil rights and historic destinations that make up Montgomery is the message by tourism officials.
2020 will be a good year is the overall response.