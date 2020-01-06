Flying Toronto to Halifax on WestJet landed in the snow

A Boeing 737 operated by the Canadian Airlines WestJet slid off the runway on Sunday in Halifax, Canada.

The airport tweeted at 11:52 a.m. that WestJet flight 248 is currently disabled and that they’re in the process of transporting passengers from the plane to the terminal building.

WestJet 248 was flying from Toronto to Halifax.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to Halifax Stanfield International Airport, Nova Scotia, following a runway overrun of a Boeing 737 operated by WestJet. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.