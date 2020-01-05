Amman and Bahrain to Baghdad flights cancelled after security concerns

Jordanian’s national flag carrier issued a statement detailing that it had decided to halt services between Amman and Baghdad “until further notice”.It said the decision was made “in light of the security situation in the city and at Baghdad International Airport”.

Gulf Air also suspended flights from Bahrain to Baghdad and Najaf citing security concerns following the killing of a top Iranian commander in a US airstrike near Baghdad’s airport.

Royal Jordanian’s flights to Basra, Erbil, Najaf, and Sulaymaniyah are operating normally as scheduled. The airline operates 18 weekly scheduled flights between Amman and Baghdad.

The airlines’ announcements come after Iran’s General Soleimani was killed last week in a US drone strike ordered by U.S. President Trump.