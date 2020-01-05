Vanilla Island Tourism started 2020 with challenges

The Vanilla Island Region is tourism cooperation between Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mayotte, Reunion Island, Seychelles

The recent shark attack that took place on Praslin island, Seychelles as a visitor was enjoying an early evening swim has made news headlines right around the world; a sad and rare shark attack resulted in her arm being amputated. Nature comes with its own challenges, but seeing a shark so close to the beach shows that either the shark population is increasing, or that potentially overfishing has resulted in reduced food stock for our larger predators, brining them coming closer to shore for their meals

Experts in Seychelles are no doubt discussing the incident and analyzing the cause for what happened, but one thing we can do and should be doing is ensuring positive news about Seychelles,

Air Mauritius was forced to halt air traffic as cyclone Calvinia was approaching as was announced during the last days of 2019. This affected Flights from Mauritius’ main airport to Rodrigues, and all flights into and out of the island following the closure of the international airport. Tropical cyclone Calvinia passed the island with wind speeds of between 111 and 129 miles per hour, making it a category 3 cyclone.

For Madagascar, it was being discussed that Air Madagascar had reportedly lost the interlining agreement with Air Mauritius.

Air Seychelles continues to suffer from passengers connecting through Mauritius en route to Reunion as they cannot check-in their luggage all the way through and need to complete immigration and customs formalities in Mauritius and then recheck in again for an Air Austral onward flight.

Three Vanilla Islands still cannot cooperate to promote two or three island combination is a real let down to the region’s tourism industry.

The second challenge for the tourism industry as a whole is the recent escalation of tension in the Middle East and the GCC region where the military head of Iran lost his life.

Seychelles like many tourism-dependent countries has important airlift through that region that connects them and us to major tourism source markets. Oil prices are already going up and maybe the start of trying moments for everyone.