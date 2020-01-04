Hundreds of Wines Showcased at Lincoln Center

Winebow named the event the Vintners’ Harvest, but it really was an opportunity for wine makers in the Winebow portfolio to audition their collections at the David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center, a venue noted for showcasing stars. This year, buyers, sellers, journalists, educators, and other wine trade professionals had the opportunity to taste 500 world-class wines and spirits from over 200 of the world’s finest estates.

For over 30 years, Winebow has presented its international portfolio of fine wines and spirits that, according to Dean Ferrell, President and CEO of Winebow, “…focus on quality, knowledge and outstanding customer service.”

It is not easy for a winemaker to get accepted into the Winebow collection as the standards can be daunting (certainly tougher than getting into an ivy league college). The wines/spirits competing for the attention of the Winebow executives must be, “…authentic and interesting, and…express their distinct regions.” The mission of the company is to be, “…the most sought-after national importer and distributor of fine wines and spirits from around the world.”

Winebow was noted as the US importer of the year 2019 by Wine & Spirits magazine. The editors were so impressed with the selected wines showcased – they claimed that, when they are faced with wines they do not recognize, they check the back of the bottle for trusted importers and select the wine based on the tastes and interests of the company. For 2019, many of the Winebow selections were among the Top 100 Wineries, Top 100 Wines and Best Buys of 2019.

Among my favorites (curated)

Massaya (twilight) & Co. Beqaa Valley & Mount Lebanon, Lebanon

Beqaa Valley is the base for modern Lebanese wines. The oldest winery (1857) was settled by the Jesuit Christians of Taanayel from vines carried from France via the colonies in Algeria. At this time, the country was controlled by the Ottoman Empire and the Sharia law condemned production or consumption of wine except for religious purposes.

Thanks to the French invasion after WW1 (under the League of Nations' French Mandate for Syria and Lebanon), the wines of the region became important and the Beqaa Valley wine production began to be respected