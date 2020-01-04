China: Over 300 million Spring Festival train tickets already sold

According to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (CSRC), more than 300,000,000 train fares have been sold after the sale of tickets for the Spring Festival travel launched on December 12, 2019.

Thursday saw a single-day record of 16.33 million tickets sold for train journeys on January 31, the first working day after the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, the China’s railway operator said.

About 14.43 million tickets were sold via the official 12306 online booking services on Thursday, accounting for 88.4 percent of the total.

Popular trains of the day are return trips to major cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, with tickets almost sold out.

Thanks to the nationwide promotion of electronic tickets, travelers can use their ID cards to enter and exit train stations instead of using paper tickets for boarding, according to the CSRC.

The upcoming Spring Festival holiday is a traditional time for family reunions, while the travel rush will last for 40 days from January 10 to February 18.