Hyatt Regency brand debuts in ‘God’s Own Country’

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of Hyatt Regency Thrissur in the cultural capital of Kerala, India. With 77 well-appointed guestrooms, this contemporary hotel aims to bring the Hyatt Regency brand’s signature hospitality to business and leisure guests travelling to the region. The hotel marks the continued growth of the Hyatt Regency brand in India and joins more than 195 hotels under the brand, including 12 locations across the country. “We are thrilled to announce the opening of our very first Hyatt Regency hotel in the beautiful and vibrant state of Kerala”, said Sunjae Sharm