MCE Central & Eastern Europe is coming soon!

With a new decade started the new year brings the celebration 10th annual edition of MCE Central & Eastern Europe.The event has been moving throughout the region to highlight the MICE progress within the region, started out in 2011 in Prague and now will be held in Vienna.

Vienna is in many ways a frontrunner and an example for many other regional destinations, hence the excitement of Europe Congress hosting its tenth edition in this marvelous city. Alain Pallas, the Managing Director of Europe Congress stated: ‘We feel honoured and privileged to have been able to offer our services for this period of time to the many participants. To have been creating so many new cooperation’s benefiting the MICE industry and to have been organizing these events in so many destinations. Vienna is hosting our 10th annual MCE Central & Eastern Europe event which promises to be very special’.

Being free from any visitors, this boutique forum will be held at the InterContinental Vienna at the famous Stadtpark. It brings together key MICE solution providers from the entire Central & Eastern European region to meet with carefully selected worldwide event buyers for effective two and a half days. Within this short period of time Europe Congress is able to connect planners with industry suppliers and to offer a clear understanding of the MICE possibilities in the host destination.

External dinner venues will host the evening programs offered by the Vienna Convention Bureau, the lead partner of the event. Convention Bureaus of Lower Austria and Salzburg offer each a FAM trip offering further insights into Austria to the participating event planners.

All participants will be welcomed and serviced with transfers by Mondial, partner of MCE Central & Eastern Europe 2020 in Vienna. At Mondial, six business divisions are united under one roof, interlocking and complementing one another like the wheels of a clock. Thus, all their clients are able to benefit from specialist know-how as well as from a tourism company’s complete range of services. Since its founding in 1966, Mondial has grown continuously into the largest privately-owned travel company in Austria, with numerous branch offices all across Europe. There are no limits, only solutions. They master the entire range of MICE services. Be it a gala dinner at a glamorous Palais in Prague, a ski weekend in the Alps or a seminar with several hundred participants in Vienna. The Mondial team are your advisors for your event in Central Europe.

Other event partners are Nuntio Audio-Video Solutions and Meetolgy, where the event MC Jonathan Bradshaw will deliver his masterpiece keynote ‘the science powering world-class social skills’, uniquely combined with the various Central & Eastern European destination presentations. Enough content to get very excited about and look forward to!

As an event planner you can still apply for one of the last places available and join the 10th MCE Central & Eastern Europe in Vienna by contacting Europe Congress via info@europecongress.com or by telephone at + 420 226 804 080.

Participants:

60 Convention Bureaus and MICE Providers from Central and Eastern European Countries:

Albania

Armenia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Bosnia Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Estonia

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Latvia

Lithuania

Macedonia

Moldova

Montenegro

Poland

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Turkey

80 leading event planners and decision makers in their organization of:

Origin:

Germany, Austria, Switzerland: 20%

United Kingdom & Ireland: 15%

France, Benelux & Scandinavia: 25%

Spain, Portugal & Italy: 10%

Russia & CIS: 10%

Middle East & Asia: 10%

North America: 10%

Type: