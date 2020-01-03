Lunar New Year event: The Year of the Mouse comes to Disneyland Resort
The Disneyland Resort features two theme parks – Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District. Disneyland Resort offers the Year of the Mouse this Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure Park, Jan. 17 through Feb. 9, 2020. During the 24 days of this multicultural celebration, guests will enjoy exciting live entertainment and musical performances, including "Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession" and the return of the heartwarming "Hurry Home – Lunar New Year Celebration" prior to the "World of Color" nighttime spectacular. This Lunar New Year celebration comes alive with a
