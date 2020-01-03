web analytics
Search

BREAKING NEWS

Lunar New Year event: The Year of the Mouse comes to Disneyland Resort

Dmytro Makarov Dmytro MakarovJanuary 3, 2020 19:30
Lunar New Year event: The Year of the Mouse comes to Disneyland Resort
The Disneyland Resort features two theme parks – Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District. Disneyland Resort offers the Year of the Mouse this Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure Park, Jan. 17 through Feb. 9, 2020. During the 24 days of this multicultural celebration, guests will enjoy exciting live entertainment and musical performances, including "Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession" and the return of the heartwarming "Hurry Home – Lunar New Year Celebration" prior to the "World of Color" nighttime spectacular. This Lunar New Year celebration comes alive with a

Not registered yet? 


May we ask you to register as a reader. There is no charge. It will give you access to all our free content.  In addition, it allows you to easily add our new exclusive premium options.
  • Please register to read all free and/or premium articles: Click here 

Current Subscribers

Adopt this article

This article was pitched to eTurboNews as a press release or story pitch.
PR Agencies, destinations and corporate entities must understand, private independent media like eTN simply cannot be only on the non-earning side of "earned media."

We like to partner with travel brands with a story to tell.

Please consider adopting this article and make it available to all our readers free of charge.

Please click here for more information.



CATEGORIES